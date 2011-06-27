Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.4/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #2Ayes
All-Weather Package + EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
Protection Package #3yes
Protection Package #2yes
All-Weather Package + EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Power Rear Gateyes
Protection Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.5i Premium CVTyes
Black Edition w/EyeSightyes
Popular Package #2yes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Packageyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
Compartment Separatoryes
Cargo Net Rearyes
Tweeter Kityes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
Cargo Net Rear Seat Backyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
STI Leather Shift Knob CVTyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Side Sill Plate - Frontyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Speaker Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
Cargo Cover (Manual Rear Gate)yes
Cargo Cover (Power Rear Gate)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guard Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyes
Trailer Hitch and Harnessyes
Splash Guardsyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Fog Lamp Kit - Gray Interioryes
Sport Grilleyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Redyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3422 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume134.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
