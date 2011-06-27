  1. Home
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,090
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.4/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Standard Model - 2.5i Touring and 2.0XT Touring (Black Interior)yes
Standard Model - 2.5i Touring and 2.0XT Touring (Saddle Brown Interior)yes
50th Anniversary Editionyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
Compartment Separatoryes
Cargo Net Rear Seat Backyes
Cargo Net Rearyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
STI Leather Shift Knob CVTyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Side Sill Plate - Frontyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guard Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Sepia Bronzeyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyes
Trailer Hitch and Harnessyes
Splash Guardsyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Side Molding Kit Sepia Bronzeyes
Sport Grilleyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Redyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume134.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles