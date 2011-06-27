Used 2018 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forester SUV
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,291*
Total Cash Price
$22,452
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,997*
Total Cash Price
$22,901
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,349*
Total Cash Price
$30,759
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,760*
Total Cash Price
$31,657
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,702*
Total Cash Price
$30,984
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,703*
Total Cash Price
$23,350
2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,172*
Total Cash Price
$32,555
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,291*
Total Cash Price
$22,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$927
|$1,471
|$1,641
|$946
|$2,107
|$7,092
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,207
|$972
|$718
|$450
|$163
|$3,510
|Depreciation
|$4,275
|$1,805
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$1,312
|$10,435
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$6,702
|$6,621
|$5,632
|$6,534
|$35,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,931
|Maintenance
|$946
|$1,500
|$1,674
|$965
|$2,149
|$7,234
|Repairs
|$130
|$306
|$450
|$525
|$615
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,231
|$991
|$732
|$459
|$166
|$3,580
|Depreciation
|$4,361
|$1,841
|$1,636
|$1,468
|$1,338
|$10,644
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$6,836
|$6,753
|$5,745
|$6,665
|$35,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,280
|Maintenance
|$1,270
|$2,015
|$2,248
|$1,296
|$2,887
|$9,716
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$706
|$826
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,889
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,332
|$984
|$617
|$223
|$4,809
|Depreciation
|$5,857
|$2,473
|$2,197
|$1,971
|$1,797
|$14,296
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,429
|$9,182
|$9,071
|$7,716
|$8,952
|$48,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,307
|$2,074
|$2,314
|$1,334
|$2,971
|$10,000
|Repairs
|$179
|$423
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,944
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,371
|$1,012
|$635
|$230
|$4,949
|Depreciation
|$6,028
|$2,545
|$2,262
|$2,029
|$1,850
|$14,713
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,821
|$9,450
|$9,336
|$7,941
|$9,213
|$49,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$1,279
|$2,030
|$2,265
|$1,305
|$2,908
|$9,787
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$2,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,677
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,903
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,341
|$991
|$621
|$225
|$4,844
|Depreciation
|$5,899
|$2,491
|$2,214
|$1,986
|$1,811
|$14,400
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,527
|$9,249
|$9,137
|$7,772
|$9,017
|$48,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$964
|$1,530
|$1,707
|$984
|$2,191
|$7,376
|Repairs
|$132
|$312
|$459
|$536
|$627
|$2,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,264
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,434
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,011
|$747
|$468
|$170
|$3,650
|Depreciation
|$4,446
|$1,877
|$1,668
|$1,497
|$1,364
|$10,852
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,194
|$6,970
|$6,886
|$5,857
|$6,795
|$36,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,588
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$2,133
|$2,379
|$1,372
|$3,055
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$184
|$435
|$639
|$747
|$874
|$2,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,762
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,750
|$1,409
|$1,041
|$653
|$236
|$5,090
|Depreciation
|$6,199
|$2,617
|$2,326
|$2,087
|$1,902
|$15,131
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,213
|$9,718
|$9,600
|$8,166
|$9,474
|$51,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Forester SUV 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$927
|$1,471
|$1,641
|$946
|$2,107
|$7,092
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,207
|$972
|$718
|$450
|$163
|$3,510
|Depreciation
|$4,275
|$1,805
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$1,312
|$10,435
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$6,702
|$6,621
|$5,632
|$6,534
|$35,291
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:not available
