Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Forester
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Interior & Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Protection Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.5iyes
Rugged Package #3yes
Mirror w/Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Luggage Compartment Cover (Manual Rear Gate)yes
Compartment Separatoryes
110 Power Outlet Kityes
Shift Knob 6MT Leatheryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Front Side Sill Plateyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
STi Shift Knob 6M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Speaker Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
STi Duracon Shift Knob 6MTyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Burnished Bronze Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryes
Jasmine Green Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kit - Gray Interioryes
Quartz Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Tail Pipe Cover - Singleyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)yes
Sport Grille Gunmetal Trimyes
Cross Bar Set - Fixed (Carrier Base)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.4 in.
EPA interior volume147.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
partial wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
