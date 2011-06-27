  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Forester
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,495
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Popular Package #1yes
Interior & Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Rugged Package #1yes
Protection Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.0XT Premiumyes
Popular Package #2yes
Mirror w/Homelink & Approach Lightingyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,495
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Compartment Separatoryes
110 Power Outlet Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Front Side Sill Plateyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Speaker Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Venetian Red Body Side Molding Kityes
Quartz Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Splash Guard Kityes
Sport Grille Gunmetal Trimyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
EPA interior volume142.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 97H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester Inventory

Related Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles