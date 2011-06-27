  1. Home
Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Torque226 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Popular Package #1yes
Rugged Package #1yes
Navigation Systemyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,995
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
STi Shift Knob AT Leather and Aluminumyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Cargo Net Rearyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Blackyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Dog Guard/Compartment Separatoryes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Sirius Satellite Radio - For Factory Roof Antennayes
Sunshadeyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Black Interioryes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Tray Blackyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Platinumyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Platinum Interioryes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Camellia Red Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Sage Green Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Puddle Light Kityes
Obsidian Black Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Deep Cherry Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Aero Cross Barsyes
Deep Cherry Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Trailer Hitch - US and Canadayes
Marine Blue Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Splash Guard Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Marine Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Camellia Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Obsidian Black Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Dark Gray Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Wheel Arch Molding Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Sage Green Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Cross Bar Set - Round 48"yes
Ice Silver Metallic Sport Mesh Grille Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Deep Cherry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Platinum, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester Inventory

