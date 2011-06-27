Used 2012 Subaru Forester SUV Consumer Reviews

A lot of car for the money methuselah38 , 04/22/2012 72 of 73 people found this review helpful As the title says, considering the cost of the vehicle, I'm very pleased. My mileage is always above 31MPG (rural driving & warm weather). I'm surprised by this - but happy of course. Despite what the EPA says, I'm convinced that a gentle driver gets much better mileage with a manual transmission. The car handles like a sports car which is amazing considering its high ground clearance. The ride is quite firm but not uncomfortable. The high sitting position gives the driver wonderful 360 degree visibility. Negligible blind areas. Some road and wind noise which I don't find bothersome. Report Abuse

Oil leak both cams and chang (sic) cover Jean Young , 03/15/2015 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Oil leak both cams and chang (sic) cover noted by the Subaru technician on Wednesday. My 2012 Subaru Forester has been using huge and excessive amounts of oil since its purchase. First, I was told that it was part of the break - in period. Under no circumstances should a new car or even one with just over 65,000 miles like mine that has been babied and maintained only by the dealer present such major engine issues. This is my second Subaru and it will be my last. The first one, a 2003 Forester, though far from perfect, had over 150,000 miles before needing a new head gasket after exhibiting irregular oil use. This one has clocked with irregular oil usage since its purchase.

A Fine SUV Choice mr_ruez , 04/09/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful When it comes to finding a small AWD wagon with a sunroof and manual transmission, there are only two choices. One is the Jeep Patriot, but that car had some quality control issues that I'm not sure were overcome, plus it looks like a toaster on wheels. The Forester fits the bill - not too fancy, not too plain, just right! There is plenty of room for full sized people. The black fabric on the seats and doors has subtle copper colored accents that add a nice look. You get easy entry and exit due to the large doors and seat height. Once behind the wheel it drives sporty with very few blind spots, and the huge sunroof brings in the great outdoors!

GReat Value - Best AWD design pez11 , 07/21/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Love my new Forester. I always wanted an Outback or Forester and finally pulled the trigger in March. Great handling and performance for a sport utility vehicle. Interior is a little plain and lacks the extra bells and whistles that come with the competition, but it makes up for that in cargo room, road feel, engine performance, and reliability. If you are not use to the sound of a boxer engine, it may seem a bit load when the RPMS get above 3500, but this engine produces less vibration and balance. The AWD system is what stands out above the crowd. This system is designed to perform off road, not just in snow. Just look on youtube for comparisons on off road performance vs the competition.