Used 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
See Forester Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.9/456.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Navigation System
|yes
|Rugged Package #1
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Cargo Net Seat Back
|yes
|Interior Illumination Kit - Red
|yes
|STi Shift Knob AT Leather and Aluminum
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Cover
|yes
|Cargo Net Rear
|yes
|iPod - Phone Console Tray Black
|yes
|Interior Illumination Kit - Blue
|yes
|Dog Guard/Compartment Separator
|yes
|Auto-Dim Mirror Compass
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio - For Factory Roof Antenna
|yes
|Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Floor Mats, All Weather
|yes
|110 Power Outlet Kit - Black Interior
|yes
|Cargo Net Side
|yes
|iPod - Phone Console Tray Platinum
|yes
|STi Metal Pedal Kit - A/T
|yes
|110 Power Outlet Kit - Platinum Interior
|yes
|Base Model
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.9 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Spoiler Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Hood Protector Kit
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Puddle Light Kit
|yes
|Reverse Assist Sensors
|yes
|Spoiler Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Spoiler Sky Blue
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Aero Cross Bars
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Satin White Pearl
|yes
|Spoiler Sage Green Metallic
|yes
|Trailer Hitch - US and Canada
|yes
|Spoiler Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Bumper Underguard Front
|yes
|Spoiler Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Splash Guard Kit
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Sage Green Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Spoiler Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Sky Blue
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Sage Green Metallic
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Camellia Red Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Obsidian Black Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Wheel Arch Molding Kit
|yes
|Spoiler Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Marine Blue Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Sky Blue
|yes
|Bumper Underguard Rear
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Dark Gray Metallic
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3360 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|24.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.8 degrees
|Length
|179.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|225/55R17 95H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,895
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic