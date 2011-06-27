Used 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Rugged Package #1yes
Audio Media Package #1yes
Illumination Package #1yes
Illumination Package #2yes
All-Weather Package + TomTom Navigation Systemyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
STi Shift Knob AT Leather and Aluminumyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Subwoofer Kityes
Cargo Net Rearyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Dog Guard/Compartment Separatoryes
Auto-Dim Mirror Compassyes
Sirius Satellite Radio - For Factory Roof Antennayes
Tweeter Kityes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Floor Mats, All Weatheryes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Black Interioryes
Cargo Tray Blackyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
iPod - Phone Console Tray Platinumyes
STi Metal Pedal Kit - A/Tyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Platinum Interioryes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Hood Protector Kityes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Puddle Light Kityes
Reverse Assist Sensorsyes
Spoiler Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Spoiler Sky Blueyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Aero Cross Barsyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Spoiler Sage Green Metallicyes
Trailer Hitch - US and Canadayes
Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Spoiler Camellia Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Sky Blueyes
Back-Up Camerayes
Body Side Molding Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Arch Molding Kityes
Spoiler Marine Blue Pearlyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Marine Blue Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Sky Blueyes
Tail Pipe Cover - Dual Exhaustyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Sport Mesh Grille Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Gross weight4480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Maximum payload1140 lbs.
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Platinum, cloth
  • Gray
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
