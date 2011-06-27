  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Torque226 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Rugged Package 1Iyes
Rugged Package 1Jyes
Utility Packageyes
Popular Equipment Group 2yes
Protection Group 1yes
Popular Equipment Group 5Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 5Byes
Popular Equipment Group 4Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Rugged Package 1Eyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Rugged Package 1Fyes
Popular Equipment Group 3Ayes
Rugged Package 1Gyes
Popular Equipment Group 4Byes
Rugged Package 1Hyes
Popular Equipment 7Byes
Rugged Package 1Ayes
Rugged Package 1Byes
Rugged Package 1Cyes
Rugged Package 1Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,995
SPT Turbo Heat Shieldyes
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
iPod/Phone Console Tray (Platinum)yes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Dog Guard/Compartment Separatoryes
iPod/Phone Console Tray (Black)yes
Reverse Assist Sensorsyes
STi Shift Knob AT Leather & Aluminumyes
Cargo Tray (Platinum)yes
Tweeter Kityes
Cargo Tray (Black)yes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Black Interioryes
Floor Mats, All Weatheryes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compassyes
Momo Shift Knob - A/Tyes
Cargo Net Sideyes
110 Power Outlet Kit - Platinum Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Round Cross Bar Kit 48"yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Sports Grille Kit - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Obsidian Blackyes
Front Underspoiler Marine Blueyes
Puddle Light Kityes
Front Underspoiler Sage Green Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Steel Silver Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Steel Silver Metallicyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Sports Grille Kit - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Trailer Hitch - US & Canadayes
Sports Grille Kit - Sky Blueyes
Front Underspoiler Paprika Red Pearlyes
Sports Grille Kit - Steel Silver Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Marine Blueyes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Sports Grille Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Aero Cross Bar Kityes
Body Side Molding Kit - Camellia Red Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Camellia Red Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Sky Blueyes
Front Underspoiler Satin Whiteyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Spark Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Arch Molding Kityes
Sports Grille Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Front Underspoiler Sky Blueyes
Sports Grille Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Marine Blueyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight3440 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Paprika Red Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Black, cloth
  • Platinum, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
