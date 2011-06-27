  1. Home
Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Special Edition Packageyes
Premium Sound Package 1yes
Premium Sound Package 2yes
Premium Sound Package 3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,495
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Cargo Net Seat Backyes
Cargo Net Verticalyes
Subwoofer Kityes
Auto Dim Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Reverse Assist Sensorsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
STI Metal Pedal Kit (Automatic Transmission)yes
Tweeter Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 6Byes
Popular Equipment Group 4Ayes
Floor Mats, All Weatheryes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Carrier Baseyes
Popular Equipment Group 6Ayes
Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compassyes
Popular Equipment Group 4Byes
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyes
iPod/Phone Console Tray (Platinum)yes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
iPod/Phone Console Tray (Black)yes
STi Shift Knob AT Leather & Aluminumyes
Cargo Tray (Platinum)yes
Cargo Tray (Black)yes
Popular Equipment Group 5Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 5Byes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Popular Equipment Group 3Ayes
Cargo Net Sideyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Front head room41.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Hood Protector Kityes
Front Underspoiler Newport Blueyes
Spoiler Steel Silver Metallicyes
Tail Pipe Covers (Dual Exhaust)yes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Steel Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Spoiler Satin Whiteyes
Spoiler Spark Silver Metallicyes
Trailer Hitch - US & Canadayes
Spoiler Sage Green Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Paprika Red Pearlyes
Wheel Locks (Steel Wheels)yes
Sports Grille Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Camellia Red Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Satin Whiteyes
Spoiler Camellia Red Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Spark Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Newport Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Arch Molding Kityes
Body Side Molding Kit - Newport Blue Pearlyes
Sports Grille Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Popular Equipment 7Ayes
Bumper Underguard Rearyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Obsidian Black Pearlyes
Sports Grille Kit - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Sage Green Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Obsidian Blackyes
Puddle Light Kityes
Front Underspoiler Sage Green Metallicyes
Popular Equipment Group 2yes
Sports Grille Kit - Dark Gray Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Steel Silver Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Paprika Red Pearlyes
Spoiler Obsidian Blackyes
Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Sports Grille Kit - Steel Silver Metallicyes
Bumper Underguard Frontyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Body Side Molding Kit - Camellia Red Pearlyes
Spoiler Paprika Red Pearlyes
Spoiler Newport Blueyes
Alloy Wheel Set - 16"yes
Protection Group 2yes
Sports Grille Kit - Satin White Pearlyes
Protection Group 1yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Spark Silver Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Front Underspoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Exterior Colors
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Paprika Red Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Spark Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Platinum, leather
  • Platinum, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/65R16 96H tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
