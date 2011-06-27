  1. Home
Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Torque226 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,995
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Length179.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Exterior Colors
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Platinum, leather
  • Platinum, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
