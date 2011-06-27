  1. Home
Used 2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Torque226 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
155 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length176.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • WR Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 93H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
