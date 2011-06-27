  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2006 Subaru Forester
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,145
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,145
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,145
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,145
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,145
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Length176.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height62.6 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Regal Blue Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Crystal Gray Metallic
  • Champagne Gold Opal
Interior Colors
  • Desert Beige, leather/cloth
  • Desert Beige, cloth
  • Graphite Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,145
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester Inventory

Related Used 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles