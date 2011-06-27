  1. Home
Used 2005 Subaru Forester XS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume91.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Crystal Gray Metallic
  • Champagne Gold Opal
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
