  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Forester
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Subaru Forester X Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,245
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,245
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,245
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,245
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,245
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic/Textured Gray
  • Regal Blue Pearl/Textured Gray
  • Obsidian Black Pearl/Textured Gray
  • Cayenne Red Pearl/Textured Gray
  • Crystal Gray Metallic/Textrured Gray
  • Champagne Gold Opal/Textured Gray
  • Woodland Green Pearl/Textured Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,245
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,245
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester Inventory

Related Used 2005 Subaru Forester X info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles