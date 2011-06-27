Used 2004 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews
A niche car, but fits perfectly in it.
I've owned my Forester XT for 6 years now, and it has been a very fun car. The only repair I've had is the alternator. It's far faster than it looks and I love being able to floor it on the highway in 5th and it just goes. It looks good, carries a fair amount of stuff when I go camping, and is great in the snow.
2.5X
This car served me well for 10 years 11 months and 174,000 miles. Reliable from start to "finish". Routine maintenance is a bit expensive. Only mechanical failure was a U joint in drive shaft at 153,000 miles. When timing belt was originally replaced at 82,500 miles also replaced head gaskets. Did not do so when timing belt was replaced at 165,000 miles and at 168,000 miles a very slight oil leakage began (to the tune of 1 quart per 3,000 miles.) Decided to trade in at 174,000 miles. This car went to 28 of our 50 states.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent winter vehicle, though slightly underpowered
Generally speaking, it is a great small utility vehicle that that drives like a car. It is an excellent winter vehicle, but it is not best for highway driving. It lacks power for comfortable passing, and down-shift is on the slow side. And, highway wind and road noise are on the noisier side. I took it for a 4000mile/6000km drive from Canada to California. It handled nicely when it was +24C and during winter blizzard when I-15 got closed for hours. I haven't had major problems with the vehicle, except sunroof does no longer work. And, parts and service are a bit expensive, especially in Canada.
Speak softly, carry a big stick!
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. There is little turbo-lag, the gears are well matched to the engine. It's a comfortable car for something of its modest exterior dimensions and is extremely maneuverable in tight spots despite high cargo volume and practicality. Fit and finish is superior. Every car is a compromise: Subaru has attained perfection. You can buy a slightly faster sports car that is far less practical. You can buy a slightly more comfortable euro wagon that is twice as expensive. You can buy a minivan that's somewhat more practical but completely not fun to drive.
Why the XT is on 1 of 5 best Trucks 2004
When the dealer pulled up w/ a XT I couldn't keep my smile down. I told him all you have to say is: 60 in 5.3!!! This is no simple grocery-getter this is a Mustang, Camaro, and yes Corvetter getter. The "wagon" is the ulimate "Sleeper". The ULTIMATE low-riding, SUV, AWD, MAD-POWER, space-for-all vehicle is at your nearby Subaru dealership. When you go test drive this monster in disguise, try, just try to keep your smile down!!! Happy Cruisin' -Adam
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
Related Used 2004 Subaru Forester Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner