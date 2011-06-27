Used 2004 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews

A niche car, but fits perfectly in it. speedysteve , 02/08/2012 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I've owned my Forester XT for 6 years now, and it has been a very fun car. The only repair I've had is the alternator. It's far faster than it looks and I love being able to floor it on the highway in 5th and it just goes. It looks good, carries a fair amount of stuff when I go camping, and is great in the snow. Report Abuse

2.5X Deacon Allan J. Frederiksen , 02/19/2015 XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful This car served me well for 10 years 11 months and 174,000 miles. Reliable from start to "finish". Routine maintenance is a bit expensive. Only mechanical failure was a U joint in drive shaft at 153,000 miles. When timing belt was originally replaced at 82,500 miles also replaced head gaskets. Did not do so when timing belt was replaced at 165,000 miles and at 168,000 miles a very slight oil leakage began (to the tune of 1 quart per 3,000 miles.) Decided to trade in at 174,000 miles. This car went to 28 of our 50 states. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent winter vehicle, though slightly underpowered ruslan , 12/28/2010 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Generally speaking, it is a great small utility vehicle that that drives like a car. It is an excellent winter vehicle, but it is not best for highway driving. It lacks power for comfortable passing, and down-shift is on the slow side. And, highway wind and road noise are on the noisier side. I took it for a 4000mile/6000km drive from Canada to California. It handled nicely when it was +24C and during winter blizzard when I-15 got closed for hours. I haven't had major problems with the vehicle, except sunroof does no longer work. And, parts and service are a bit expensive, especially in Canada. Report Abuse

Speak softly, carry a big stick! Nuvolari , 02/09/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. There is little turbo-lag, the gears are well matched to the engine. It's a comfortable car for something of its modest exterior dimensions and is extremely maneuverable in tight spots despite high cargo volume and practicality. Fit and finish is superior. Every car is a compromise: Subaru has attained perfection. You can buy a slightly faster sports car that is far less practical. You can buy a slightly more comfortable euro wagon that is twice as expensive. You can buy a minivan that's somewhat more practical but completely not fun to drive. Report Abuse