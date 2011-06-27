  1. Home
Used 2004 Subaru Forester XT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/333.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
120 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height62.6 in.
EPA interior volume93.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Java Black Pearl
  • Sierra Gold Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
