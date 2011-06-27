  1. Home
Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,270
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,270
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,270
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,270
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3095 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65 in.
EPA interior volume93.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Exterior Colors
  • Java Black Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Woodland Green Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sierra Gold Metallic/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Pacifica Blue Pearl/Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
