Used 2003 Subaru Forester X Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,645
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,645
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65 in.
EPA interior volume93.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Exterior Colors
  • Pacifica Blue Pearl
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Sierra Gold Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Green Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
