Used 2002 Subaru Forester S Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Forester
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
element antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Height65 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Red Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Black Diamond Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige Leather
  • Beige Cloth
  • Gray Leather
  • Gray Cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
