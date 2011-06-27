Used 2001 Subaru Forester S Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,695
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
element antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,695
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,695
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3255 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Exterior Colors
  • Silverthorn Metallic
  • Sierra Gold Metallic/Titanium
  • Sedona Red Pearl
  • Acadia Green Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • Aspen White
  • Blue Ridge Pearl
  • Black Diamond Pearl
  • Sedona Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,695
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
