Used 1999 Subaru Forester S Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Forester
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length175.2 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silverthorn/Slate
  • Acadia Green/Slate
  • Black Diamond Pearl/Slate
  • Canyon Red Pearl/Slate
  • Aspen White/Slate
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
