Used 1999 Subaru Forester Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/397.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|175.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|99.4 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Related Used 1999 Subaru Forester Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles