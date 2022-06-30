Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2023 Subaru Crosstrek
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Crosstrek
More about the 2023 Crosstrek
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,145
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 MPG
Combined MPG30 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.8/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower152 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length176.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.0 in.
Height63.6 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Curb weight3,223 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Pure Red
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray w/Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Black w/Orange Stitching, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Remote Engine Starter Kit - Key Start +$474
Packages
Packages
Popular Package #4 +$1,410
Popular Package #3 +$943
Popular Package #2 +$1,022
Popular Package #4A +$1,300
Standard Model +$0
Optional Package +$1,995
Interior Options
Interior Options
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Footwell Illumination Kit +$219
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$546
Cargo Net +$62
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$681
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$110
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVT +$204
Rear Seatback Protector +$159
Side Sill Plate +$138
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$403
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$268
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellow Pearl +$167
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$295
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl +$295
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki +$167
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$167
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$295
Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearl +$295
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$278
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl +$167
Rear Bumper Cover +$152
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$295
Splash Guards +$176
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$167
Door Edge Guards - Pure Red +$167
Body Side Molding - Pure Red +$295
Crossbar Set - Aero +$252
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$101
Trailer Hitch +$583
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$167
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$167
STI Roof Spoiler +$458
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$284
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$295
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki +$295
Inventory

Related 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates