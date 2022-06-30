Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2023 Subaru Crosstrek
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Crosstrek
More about the 2023 Crosstrek
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,845
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG35 MPG
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe90 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/35 MPG
Combined MPG35 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)475.2/462.0 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.99/80 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe90 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.17 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2 hr.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower148 hp
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length176.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.0 in.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity43.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Curb weight3,717 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,000 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lagoon Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy w/Blue Stitching, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Standard Model +$0
Popular Package #4A +$1,313
Popular Package #3 +$943
Popular Package #2A +$925
Optional Package +$2,500
Interior Options
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$681
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Footwell Illumination Kit +$219
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$110
Cargo Net +$62
Side Sill Plate +$138
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$546
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$403
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$268
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$101
Trailer Hitch +$583
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki +$167
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$167
STI Roof Spoiler +$458
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$278
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$284
Rear Bumper Cover +$152
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$295
Splash Guards +$176
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$167
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$295
Body Side Molding - Lagoon Blue Pearl +$295
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki +$295
Thule Crossbar Set - Hybrid +$721
Door Edge Guards - Lagoon Blue Pearl +$167
Inventory

Related 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates