2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,645
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe90 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.17 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2 hr.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower148 hp
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2A +$875
Popular Package #3 +$854
Popular Package #4A +$1,212
Optional Package +$2,500
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Footwell Illumination Kit +$215
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Cargo Net +$61
Side Sill Plate +$136
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$601
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$101
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$481
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$245
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$365
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$650
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$236
Rear Bumper Cover +$152
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$150
Body Side Molding - Lagoon Blue Pearl +$293
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki +$150
Splash Guards +$165
Door Edge Guards - Lagoon Blue Pearl +$150
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$150
Thule Crossbar Set - Hybrid +$660
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
STI Roof Spoiler +$455
Door Scuff Protector +$136
Trailer Hitch +$499
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$258
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki +$293
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$293
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,717 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height62.8 in.
Length176.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity43.1 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.0 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lagoon Blue Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy w/Blue Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
