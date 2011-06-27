  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Crosstrek
More about the 2022 Crosstrek
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.2/564.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Popular Package #2 +$942
Optional Package +$1,000
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4A +$1,178
Popular Package #4 +$1,279
Popular Package #3 +$854
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear Seatback Protector +$128
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$650
Footwell Illumination Kit +$215
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVT +$202
Side Sill Plate +$136
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$601
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$101
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$481
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$245
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$365
Cargo Net +$61
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$236
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$293
Rear Bumper Cover +$152
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$150
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$150
Splash Guards +$165
Body Side Molding - Pure Red +$293
Door Edge Guards - Pure Red +$150
Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellow +$150
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$258
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl +$150
Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$293
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl +$293
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$150
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki +$150
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$150
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Crossbar Set - Aero +$201
STI Roof Spoiler +$455
Door Scuff Protector +$136
Trailer Hitch +$499
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki +$293
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$293
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,298 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
Length176.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.0 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Pure Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models