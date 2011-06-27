2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/34 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|448.2/564.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Package #2
|+$942
|Optional Package
|+$1,000
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #4A
|+$1,178
|Popular Package #4
|+$1,279
|Popular Package #3
|+$854
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Seatback Protector
|+$128
|Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade
|+$650
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$215
|STI Leather Shift Knob - CVT
|+$202
|Side Sill Plate
|+$136
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|+$601
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|+$101
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|+$481
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|+$245
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$365
|Cargo Net
|+$61
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$132
|Sunshade - Windshield
|+$76
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|+$236
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$293
|Rear Bumper Cover
|+$152
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$150
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$150
|Splash Guards
|+$165
|Body Side Molding - Pure Red
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Pure Red
|+$150
|Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellow
|+$150
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$258
|Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$150
|Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearl
|+$293
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$293
|Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearl
|+$293
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$150
|Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khaki
|+$150
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$150
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$82
|Crossbar Set - Aero
|+$201
|STI Roof Spoiler
|+$455
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$136
|Trailer Hitch
|+$499
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$293
|Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khaki
|+$293
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|+$293
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|28.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,298 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|Length
|176.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.0 in.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R18 98H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Murano 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2003 For Sale
- Used Toyota 4Runner 1992
- Used INFINITI QX70 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2009
- Used Lexus LX 600 2010
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2018 For Sale
- Used Dodge Viper 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- GMC Sierra 1500 2021
- 2022 Volvo S60
- 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2021
- 2021 Volkswagen Passat
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2021 A4 allroad
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
- 2022 Challenger
- Acura MDX 2020
Other models to consider
- Kia Forte 2021
- Kia Seltos 2022
- 2022 Kia Niro
- Kia Sorento 2021
- 2021 Kia Rio
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2021 K5
- 2021 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 Niro
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 GLS-Class
- INFINITI QX50 2021
- 2021 Tesla Model X
- 2022 Audi Q7
- 2022 Toyota Sequoia
- 2022 Honda HR-V
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Kona
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 BMW X7 News
- 2022 Ford Expedition News
- 2022 Fisker Ocean News
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 News
- 2022 Tesla Model Y News
Recommended
- Ford Ranger 2003 Features Specs
- Ford Ranger 2004 Truck Features Specs
- Ford Ranger 2006 Features Specs
- Ford Ranger 2007 Features Specs
- Ford Shelby GT500 2008 Convertible Features Specs
Other models
- Used Saturn Sky in Brockton, MA
- Used Lexus Is-250 in Berkeley, CA
- Used Buick Encore in Pearland, TX
- Used Volvo XC90 in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Honda Ridgeline in Westminster, CA
- Used Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Brockton, MA
- Used Jaguar XF in Delray Beach, FL
- Used Fiat 500L in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander in Yuma, AZ
- Used Lexus Es-250 in Oxnard, CA
- Used Dodge Dakota in Daly City, CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Lexus LX-470 in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Jaguar Xj-Series in Warren, MI
- Used Chevrolet Express in Boulder, CO
- Used Cadillac Ats-V in Rancho Cordova, CA
- Used Jeep Compass in Concord, NC
- Used Ford Transit-Passenger-Van in Burbank, CA
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Greeley, CO