2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,345
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe90 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2 hr.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range17 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #2Ayes
Optional Packageyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4yes
Popular Package #4Ayes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Cargo Netyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Roof Spoileryes
Thule Crossbar Set - Hybridyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards - Lagoon Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Lagoon Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity43.1 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3717 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height62.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lagoon Blue Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy w/Blue Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
