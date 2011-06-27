  1. Home
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.8/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Optional Packageyes
Sport Package - 17" Wheelsyes
Popular Package #5yes
Popular Package #4yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,645
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,645
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,645
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,645
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVTyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,645
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearlyes
STI Roof Spoileryes
Body Side Molding - Pure Redyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellowyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Pure Redyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,645
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Gray w/Orange Stitching, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,645
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes

