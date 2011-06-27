  1. Home
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.2/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Sport Package - 18" Wheelsyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4yes
Moonroofyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,395
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,395
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,395
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVTyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,395
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Roof Spoileryes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Pure Redyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Sunshine Orangeyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyes
Body Side Molding - Sunshine Orangeyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guardsyes
Door Edge Guards - Pure Redyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guards - Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khakiyes
Body Side Molding - Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Pure Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,395
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

