2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Crosstrek
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe90 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2 hr.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range17 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Popular Package #2Ayes
Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Heated Steering Wheelyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #4Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Net - Hybridyes
Cargo Tray - Hybridyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Liners - Hybridyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch - Hybridyes
STI Roof Spoileryes
Thule Crossbar Set - Hybridyes
Body Side Molding Kit Lagoon Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Body Side Molding Kit Cool Gray Khakiyes
Splash Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards Lagoon Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height62.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lagoon Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Navy Leather w/Blue Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 98H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

