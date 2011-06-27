  1. Home
2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.2/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,895
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
Sport Package - 17" Wheelsyes
Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection / Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
Popular Package #4yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,895
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,895
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVTyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,895
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
STI Roof Spoileryes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Cool Gray Khakiyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guardsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Sunshine Orangeyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Cloth with Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Gray Cloth with Orange Stitching, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

