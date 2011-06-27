Used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.8/481.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,795
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,795
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
STI Shift Knob - 6MTyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Interior and Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,795
STI Roof Spoileryes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Cargo Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyes
Fog Light Kityes
Splash Guardsyes
Door Edge Guard Cool Gray Khakiyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guard Sunshine Orangeyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Cool Gray Khakiyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Door Edge Guard Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Sunshine Orangeyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3113 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Sunshine Orange
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray Cloth, cloth
  • Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
