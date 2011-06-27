Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package 4yes
Standard Model - 2.0i Premium 5MTyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
110v Power Outletyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
STI Duracon Shift Knob 5MTyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Shift Knob - Leather 5MTyes
Pedal Pad Set MT - STIyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
10" Powered Kicker Subwooferyes
Sunshadeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Exterior Options
STI Roof Spoileryes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Desert Khakiyes
Roof Spoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Roof Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guardsyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Body Side Molding Hyper Blueyes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Crossbar Kit - Roundyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal White Pearlyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Roof Spoiler Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Desert Khakiyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Roof Spoiler Hyper Blueyes
Roof Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Desert Khaki
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Hyper Blue
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
