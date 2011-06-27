  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)411.0/465.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Torque163 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.0i Base or Hybridyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,395
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,395
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,395
110v Power Outletyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
STI Shift Knob CVTyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Pedal Pad Set CVT - STIyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,395
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Jasmine Greenyes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Side Molding Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Crossbar Kit - Roundyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Maximum cargo capacity50.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Jasmine Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,395
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
