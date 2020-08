Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2019 Subaru BRZ Limited 2D Coupe1 Owner, Only 18 K Miles, Limited Coupe, Performance Package, Navigation System, 6 Speed Manual, Balance Of Full Factory Warranty, Dark Gray Metallic w Black Interior, Well Equipped with Brembo Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning,17 Inch Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather & Suede Seats, Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Rear View Camera, usb, Pandora, Satellite Radio Ready, Smart Key, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZCAC16K9600907

Stock: AT12525

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-02-2020