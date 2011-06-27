Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru BRZ
  4. 2023 Subaru BRZ
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Subaru BRZ Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2023 BRZ
More about the 2023 BRZ
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25 MPG
Total Seating4
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 MPG
Combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.4 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length167.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.9 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
EPA interior volume83.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Curb weight2,864 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ignition Red
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
215/45R W tiresyes
Packages
Packages
Popular Package #2 +$1,001
Popular Package #1 +$1,103
Standard Modelyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$403
Sunshade +$80
STI Leather Shift Knob - AT +$216
Cargo Tray +$120
Exterior Graphics Kit - Side +$255
All-Weather Floor Liners +$65
LED Upgrade - Dome Light +$70
Cargo Net +$90
Footwell Illumination Kit +$213
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$110
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$110
Door Edge Guards - Ignition Red +$110
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$110
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black +$264
Vortex Generator +$130
Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl +$110
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite GrayDoor Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$110
Rear Bumper Applique +$130
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$85
Door Scuff Protector +$110
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire BlueDoor Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue Pearl +$110
Inventory

Related 2023 Subaru BRZ Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates