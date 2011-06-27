2023 Subaru BRZ Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25 MPG
|Total Seating
|4
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 L
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Dual fuel injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|167.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|69.9 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|83.5 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2,881 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|Leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.2 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|215/40R Y tires
|yes
|Packages
|Popular Package #2
|+$1,001
|Popular Package #1
|+$1,103
|Standard Model
|yes
|Interior Options
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|+$403
|Sunshade
|+$80
|STI Leather Shift Knob - AT
|+$216
|Cargo Tray
|+$120
|Exterior Graphics Kit - Side
|+$255
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$65
|LED Upgrade - Dome Light
|+$70
|Cargo Net
|+$90
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$213
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$110
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$110
|Door Edge Guards - Ignition Red
|+$110
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$110
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Black
|+$264
|Vortex Generator
|+$130
|Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl
|+$110
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite GrayDoor Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$110
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$130
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$85
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$110
|Door Edge Guards - Sapphire BlueDoor Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue Pearl
|+$110
