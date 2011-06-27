2022 Subaru BRZ Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #1
|+$1,049
|Popular Package #2
|+$947
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$65
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|+$355
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$210
|Sunshade
|+$80
|Exterior Graphics Kit - Side
|+$250
|LED Upgrade - Dome Light
|+$68
|Cargo Net
|+$90
|Cargo Tray
|+$120
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$129
|Door Edge Guards - Ignition Red
|+$105
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$105
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$105
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$105
|Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue
|+$105
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$105
|Vortex Generator
|+$130
|Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set
|+$258
|Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl
|+$105
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|+$82
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray
|+$105
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2,864 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|83.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Length
|167.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/45R W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
