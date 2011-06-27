2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe Consumer Reviews
allie henry, 04/30/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊
Unlike anything out there
Tom, 07/11/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The car feels very mechanical and analog. The handling is out of this world and if you keep the RPM right it’s fast enough. I am 6 foot 3 and Have enough room in it.
