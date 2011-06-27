2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe Consumer Reviews

allie henry , 04/30/2019 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊