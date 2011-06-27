  1. Home
2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 BRZ
5.0
2 reviews
BRZ

allie henry, 04/30/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Unlike anything out there

Tom, 07/11/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The car feels very mechanical and analog. The handling is out of this world and if you keep the RPM right it’s fast enough. I am 6 foot 3 and Have enough room in it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
