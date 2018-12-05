2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe
What’s new
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- Over-the-air updates added to the navigation system
- Part of the first BRZ generation introduced in 2013
Pros & Cons
- Balanced and forgiving handling makes for an easy and fun drive
- Comfortable and supportive front seats
- Better tech than what's offered by its Toyota twin
- Tepid acceleration with no engine upgrade offered
- Significant engine noise and freeway noise
Which BRZ does Edmunds recommend?
For those looking for the most features, the Limited trim is the one to get. It's replete with creature comforts and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are entirely absent from the BRZ's twin, the Toyota 86. We also recommend the Limited's Performance package for buyers who seek better stopping power and more grip. No matter which version suits your fancy, we recommend getting the manual gearbox.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
When it was introduced in 2013, the Subaru BRZ was like a cool, refreshing drink of water in an arid wasteland. At the time, there were few sporting vehicles that weighed less than 3,000 pounds and drove their rear wheels. The BRZ's compact size, sharp dynamics and low price of entry were a revelation.
It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. The main target of criticism was its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's characteristics in everyday driving. It was coarse-sounding and exhibited a dearth of torque right smack-dab in the middle of the rev range.
The 2019 Subaru BRZ is much the same car, despite running changes over the years. A significant engine overhaul in 2017 resulted in an almost unnoticeable uptick in power and remarkably similar power delivery to the previous engine. There have also been a few minor tweaks to the suspension tuning along the way but nothing that fundamentally alters the plot.
There are some great alternatives if you want more power, such as the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Veloster. Nevertheless, the BRZ remains what it has always been: a rewarding, lightweight and affordable sport coupe. We're just waiting for the turbo.
What's it like to live with?
Get to know even more about the Subaru BRZ! Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2013 Limited. We know it is fun and relatively affordable. How comfortable was the ride? How was the fuel economy? Was the cargo room big enough for everyday use? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 BRZ differs slightly from the 2013 model we tested — the manual-transmission version gained more power in 2017 — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
2019 Subaru BRZ models
The 2019 Subaru BRZ is a two-door sport coupe available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and the limited-production Series.Gray. All of them come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. With the standard six-speed manual, the engine produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Those figures dip to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft with the optional six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the BRZ Premium includes 17-inch wheels, summer performance tires, LED headlights, a trunk spoiler, heated mirrors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a folding rear seatback, a 6.2-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a variety of smartphone-streaming audio apps, dual USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack, a CD player and satellite radio.
Stepping up to the BRZ Limited adds LED foglights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-suede upholstery with outer seat portions in black leather, heated front seats, an enhanced trip computer display, and a 7-inch touchscreen that brings with it integrated TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Only the Limited can be fitted with the optional automatic transmission. Its optional Performance package adds Sachs performance dampers, Brembo high-performance brakes and gray-painted alloy wheels.
The limited-edition Series.Gray trim comes with unique wheels, cabin trim and badges, a frameless rearview mirror, and the Performance package.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru BRZ (2.0L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current BRZ has received some revisions, including a revised infotainment system in 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BRZ, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|5.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking7.5
Steering9.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Technology5.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru BRZ.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊
The car feels very mechanical and analog. The handling is out of this world and if you keep the RPM right it’s fast enough. I am 6 foot 3 and Have enough room in it.
Features & Specs
|Limited 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$28,645
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Limited 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,745
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Premium 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$25,795
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Series.Gray 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$30,140
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite BRZ safety features:
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Automatically deploy when the car has been struck from the side. Cover the windows of both rows and protect occupants' heads.
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Uses the brakes and reduces power to prevent accidents. A Track mode reins in this intervention to allow some sliding.
- Brake Assist
- Automatically applies full braking force when the car detects the driver is initiating a panic strop.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru BRZ vs. the competition
Subaru BRZ vs. Toyota 86
Choosing between the BRZ and the Toyota 86 won't be easy. They're essentially identical cars with different badges and modest differences in equipment and suspension tuning. Subaru takes a lead in this face-off because you can get the BRZ with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They're unavailable on the 86.
Subaru BRZ vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Miata is even more engaging to drive than the BRZ. It's lighter, sharper and more communicative, and it has a nicer cabin and, oh, the top goes down. But it is significantly more cramped than the BRZ and has a smaller trunk and no back seat. Some people won't like that the Miata doesn't come as a true coupe, although there's a version that's equipped with a retractable hardtop.
Subaru BRZ vs. Ford Mustang
A much larger car than the BRZ, the Mustang nevertheless is a formidable competitor. It's no longer a coarse-riding muscle car with a crude cabin. It's more refined and more capable than the BRZ, though the big American coupe isn't quite as communicative. Still, the modern Mustang is a car that commands respect.
FAQ
Is the Subaru BRZ a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru BRZ?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru BRZ:
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- Over-the-air updates added to the navigation system
- Part of the first BRZ generation introduced in 2013
Is the Subaru BRZ reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru BRZ a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru BRZ?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru BRZ is the 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,795.
Other versions include:
- Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $28,645
- Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,745
- Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,795
- Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,140
What are the different models of Subaru BRZ?
More about the 2019 Subaru BRZ
2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe Overview
The 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe is offered in the following styles: Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 BRZ Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 BRZ Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 BRZ Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Premium, Series.Gray, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru BRZ Coupe?
