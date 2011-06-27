Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Coupe Consumer Reviews

Finally get my BRZ Frogman_Z , 09/23/2018 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful though MT might be the top option in your head, give AT a chance. After test drive of both, I get the AT BRZ, mainly because of LA's traffic. Lol Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Race car experience Mot , 04/25/2019 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Sure, for the same money, you can get a more practical car that's roomier, quieter, more comfortable, has a nicer interior, has more advanced technology, and it might even be faster. Boring! Why not get something special instead: a BRZ. From the moment you awkwardly slide into the ultra-low racing seats, you know you're in for a unique experience. The engine is loud (admittedly some of the sound is piped in through the passenger footwell), almost no effort has been made to dampen road noise, you can hear and feel parts in the transmission moving around when you shift gears, the huge tachometer is right in the middle of the dashboard, and the clock looks like it's from the 80s. The car was clearly designed for use on a racetrack, even though it's comfortable enough and has all the amenities for daily driving. You'll never take the short route home, your friends and family will constantly ask for rides, and people who don't know very much about cars will assume that your fancy sports car cost twice as much as it actually did. What's not to love??

"Breezie", the Subaru BRZ Dane Base , 01/20/2019 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The BRZ is fun to drive, hugs the road well, and feels safe. It looks and feels fast even if really isn't that fast having only a 4 cylinder and a non-turbo engine. The 6 speed manual transmission requires a lot of shifting, which is fun to do on rural highways, but can get old & laborious in urban traffic. The BRZ is economical to purchase, drive & maintain; thus it fulfills an important niche in the sports car market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fits like a glove Don Smith , 06/01/2019 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have always been attracted to unique cars - 64-1/2 Mustang Cpe, Mazda Rotary Cpe, TR-6, Mitsubishi Turbo Cpe. The BRZ had me hooked from the time I saw the blue paint and first sat in the drivers seat. The smile on my faced broadened to a grin. After adjusting the telescopic steering wheel and seat rake - but wish it had adj lumbar support, the test drive began with the push of a button and the pleasant rumble of the Boxer engine. Not looking for turbo or V8 power, I have been pleased with the ride, the stability and simply the feeling of being one with the BRZ. The short-throw 6M and brakes are easily controlled. It checked all my boxes - great looks, fun to drive, economical, navigation and the right price. My BRZ has taken 50 years off my life and I look forward to many years behind the wheel rowing the 6M on country roads with my wife as navigator. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value