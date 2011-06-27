Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Coupe Consumer Reviews
Finally get my BRZ
though MT might be the top option in your head, give AT a chance. After test drive of both, I get the AT BRZ, mainly because of LA's traffic. Lol
Race car experience
Sure, for the same money, you can get a more practical car that's roomier, quieter, more comfortable, has a nicer interior, has more advanced technology, and it might even be faster. Boring! Why not get something special instead: a BRZ. From the moment you awkwardly slide into the ultra-low racing seats, you know you're in for a unique experience. The engine is loud (admittedly some of the sound is piped in through the passenger footwell), almost no effort has been made to dampen road noise, you can hear and feel parts in the transmission moving around when you shift gears, the huge tachometer is right in the middle of the dashboard, and the clock looks like it's from the 80s. The car was clearly designed for use on a racetrack, even though it's comfortable enough and has all the amenities for daily driving. You'll never take the short route home, your friends and family will constantly ask for rides, and people who don't know very much about cars will assume that your fancy sports car cost twice as much as it actually did. What's not to love??
“Breezie”, the Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is fun to drive, hugs the road well, and feels safe. It looks and feels fast even if really isn’t that fast having only a 4 cylinder and a non-turbo engine. The 6 speed manual transmission requires a lot of shifting, which is fun to do on rural highways, but can get old & laborious in urban traffic. The BRZ is economical to purchase, drive & maintain; thus it fulfills an important niche in the sports car market.
Fits like a glove
I have always been attracted to unique cars - 64-1/2 Mustang Cpe, Mazda Rotary Cpe, TR-6, Mitsubishi Turbo Cpe. The BRZ had me hooked from the time I saw the blue paint and first sat in the drivers seat. The smile on my faced broadened to a grin. After adjusting the telescopic steering wheel and seat rake - but wish it had adj lumbar support, the test drive began with the push of a button and the pleasant rumble of the Boxer engine. Not looking for turbo or V8 power, I have been pleased with the ride, the stability and simply the feeling of being one with the BRZ. The short-throw 6M and brakes are easily controlled. It checked all my boxes - great looks, fun to drive, economical, navigation and the right price. My BRZ has taken 50 years off my life and I look forward to many years behind the wheel rowing the 6M on country roads with my wife as navigator.
2018 50th Anniversary BRZ SUCS
I am sitting in the dealer for the 5th time due to issues with the head unit. After replacing the head unit, I'm now told my amp is bad. That does not explain why my phone doesn't work with the new head unit and the new software update. The car has 6800 miles on it and I do NOT trust it. Apparently Subaru does not test anything. Update: The car has 6800 miles and its been in the shop 5 times for warranty work. Subaru can't/WON'T fix the head unit. Finally after threatening to invoke the Lemon Law, my infotainment unit was deemed to be broken. The new unit was expedited and replaced in 8 days-a record for Subaru. However, it was NEVER tested and I had to return the car after being told I was too stupid to sync my phone to the car. Trip #4 took 2 days before they decided the newly replaced unit was bad and my Amp was also bad. I was told it would take 1-2weeks to get the parts but I could come get my unsafe car and drive it while waiting for parts. I refused and they managed to get the parts in less than a week. Unfortunately I have been out of town so I don't know if they fixed it or not. I will find out tomorrow. The 2019 Outback they provided as a loaner displayed weird things on its ibfotainment system. The GPS gave me an error -saying that no Vocal module existed in this country for the NAVIGATE TO command. GPS routinely took several minutes to load every time you started the car and it made a habit of sending me to the wtong location although I had the address entered. Despite the lawsuit on the 2018 infotainment units, Harmon Karmon still has NOT fixed their problems. Between the lousy customer service at Corporate and my local dealer and Subaru's FAILURE to address the numerous issues with the electronics on this car, I see NO REASON to buy another Subaru.
