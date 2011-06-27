  1. Home
Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque151 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #6yes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #4yes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
196 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Interior Illumination Redyes
Subwoofer Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Illumination Blueyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Bumper Underskirtyes
Chrome Fuel Door Coveryes
Chrome Fender Trimyes
Measurements
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lightning Red
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Leather & Alcantara, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
215/45R17 87W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
