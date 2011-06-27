  1. Home
Used 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 BRZ
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$28,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Torque151 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Popular Package #2Ayes
Popular Package #1Byes
Popular Package #2Cyes
Popular Package #1Ayes
Popular Package #2Byes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,595
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
385 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,595
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Interior Illumination Redyes
Subwoofer Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Illumination Blueyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,595
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Bumper Diffuseryes
Chrome Fuel Door Coveryes
Chrome Fender Trimyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front track59.8 in.
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2882 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Exterior Colors
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Galaxy Blue Silica
  • Lightning Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,595
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,595
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
