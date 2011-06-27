Used 2006 Subaru Baja Turbo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach18.7 degrees
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
