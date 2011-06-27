Used 2006 Subaru Baja Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.3/388.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Front track
|57.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3610 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Angle of approach
|18.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|20.4 degrees
|Length
|193.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|65.1 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|57.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|P225/60R H tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
