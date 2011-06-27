Used 2003 Subaru Baja Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Gross weight4555 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload1005 lbs.
Angle of departure18.9 degrees
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Regatta Red Pearl/Silver Stone Metallic
  • BAJA Yellow/Silver Stone Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl/Silver Stone Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
