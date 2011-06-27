Used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited 7-Passenger Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.4/354.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Torque
|215 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|video remote control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4245 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5702 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|18.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1560 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.1 degrees
|Length
|189.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|66.4 in.
|Wheel base
|108.2 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|255/55R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,295
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
