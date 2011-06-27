  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru B9 Tribeca
  4. Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2006 B9 Tribeca
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,295
See B9 Tribeca Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Torque219 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,295
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
160-watt audio outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4155 lbs.
Gross weight5702 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1475 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Champagne Gold Opal
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
  • Mahogany Red Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Desert Beige, leather
  • Desert Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,295
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See B9 Tribeca Inventory

Related Used 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited 5-Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles