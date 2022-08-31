Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Ascent Premium Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,495
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG20/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)386.0/501.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower260 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque277 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length196.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.0 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheelbase113.8 in.
EPA interior volume171.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach17.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.8 degrees
Curb weight4,437 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Rear hip room57.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Compassyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/60R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Packages
Popular Package #2A +$1,065
Standard Model +$0
8-Passenger Convenience Package +$1,460
7-Passenger Convenience Package +$1,460
Popular Package #1 +$1,092
Interior Options
3rd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector +$165
USB Charging Ports +$233
Side Sill Plate +$144
Cargo Tray +$107
Cargo Net +$82
Footwell Illumination Kit +$230
All-Weather Floor Liners +$141
LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lights +$195
Wireless Charger +$345
2nd Row Captain's Chairs Rear Seatback Protector +$165
2nd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector +$165
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink +$403
Windshield Sunshade +$76
Cargo Separator +$447
Cargo Cover +$227
3rd Row Sunshade +$52
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$181
Aero Crossbar Set +$252
Rear Bumper Cover +$156
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$310
Exterior Interior HL Auto Dim Mirrors +$688
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$181
Door Scuff Protector +$159
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$181
Body Side Molding - Cosmic Blue Pearl +$310
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$181
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$310
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$284
Door Edge Guards - Cosmic Blue Pearl +$181
Alloy Wheel Locks +$101
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$310
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic +$181
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic +$310
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$310
Splash Guards +$181
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$181
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$285
Trailer Hitch +$633
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silica +$310
