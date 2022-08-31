2023 Subaru Ascent Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|386.0/501.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 L
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|277 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|196.8 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|86.1 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.0 in.
|Height
|71.6 in.
|Wheelbase
|113.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|171.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.6 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,437 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|Front hip room
|57.8 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|Rear hip room
|57.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|4 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/60R H tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Packages
|Popular Package #2A
|+$1,065
|Standard Model
|+$0
|8-Passenger Convenience Package
|+$1,460
|7-Passenger Convenience Package
|+$1,460
|Popular Package #1
|+$1,092
|Interior Options
|3rd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector
|+$165
|USB Charging Ports
|+$233
|Side Sill Plate
|+$144
|Cargo Tray
|+$107
|Cargo Net
|+$82
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|+$230
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$141
|LED Upgrade - Map and Reading Lights
|+$195
|Wireless Charger
|+$345
|2nd Row Captain's Chairs Rear Seatback Protector
|+$165
|2nd Row Bench Rear Seatback Protector
|+$165
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|+$403
|Windshield Sunshade
|+$76
|Cargo Separator
|+$447
|Cargo Cover
|+$227
|3rd Row Sunshade
|+$52
|Exterior Options
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|+$181
|Aero Crossbar Set
|+$252
|Rear Bumper Cover
|+$156
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|+$310
|Exterior Interior HL Auto Dim Mirrors
|+$688
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$181
|Door Scuff Protector
|+$159
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|+$181
|Body Side Molding - Cosmic Blue Pearl
|+$310
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$181
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$310
|Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set
|+$284
|Door Edge Guards - Cosmic Blue Pearl
|+$181
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$101
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|+$310
|Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallic
|+$181
|Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallic
|+$310
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|+$310
|Splash Guards
|+$181
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|+$181
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|+$285
|Trailer Hitch
|+$633
|Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silica
|+$310
